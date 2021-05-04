Wisconsin ranks 17th among states that are recovering quickest from COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on many across Wisconsin and the entire United States, from being laid off from jobs to closing businesses. But as restrictions ease and a sense of normalcy return, states are also feeling a bit more recovered.

Some states are recovering from the pandemic faster than others, including Wisconsin who ranks 17th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in recovering the quickest from COVID-19. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics.

The three main areas they studied are COVID health, which looks at vaccine supply, hospitalization rate, death rate and hospital staffing shortages. Leisure and Travel, looking at the average daily restaurant visits per capita, travel restrictions and gatherings restrictions of 25 people or less. Lastly, they gather data from the Economy and Labor Market, looking into the unemployment rate vs. pre-COVID levels, weekly consumer spending and small businesses open.

At 17, Wisconsin’s overall recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is 59.97. In the COVID health category, Wisconsin ranks 24 out of 51, under Leisure and Travel they rank 23 out of 51 and 18 out of 51 in Economy and Labor Market. South Dakota ranks number 1 in COVID-19 recovery while a fellow Midwestern state, Michigan, ranks last in COVID-19 recovery.

Wisconsin also ranks number 1 for the highest share of the COVID-19 vaccine supply used which is calculated by the number of doses administered over vaccines delivered.

Sources for the study are: U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, COVID-19 Electronic Lab Reporting, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Zillow, Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Group, Kaiser Family Foundation, OpenTable, Raj Chetty, John N. Friedman, Nathaniel Hendren, Michael Stepner, and the Opportunity Insights Team, Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Report and Pioneer Works.