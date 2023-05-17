(WFRV) – Wisconsin leads the nation yet again for the most prescription medications collected during Drug Take Back Day, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

A release from the Wisconsin DOJ states that Wisconsin collected the most prescription medications during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back in the entire nation.

The dairy state collected 55,472 pounds of unwanted medications this spring, and once again placed first place in the nation for total pounds collected.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,148,917 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

That total ranks third in the nation since the inception of the Drug Take Back Day, ranking behind California and Texas with 1,344,373 lbs. and 1,338,115 lbs. collected respectively.

Nationwide, 17,300,454 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events since 2010.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies. Wisconsin Department of Justice

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, click here.