Wisconsin receives $3.01 million to improve access, collaboration in public libraries

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has received a multi-million dollar federal grant to assist in improving access and collaboration in its public libraries.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin has received an over $3 million grant through the Library Services and Technology Act’s 2020 Grants to States program. The funding will help the state achieve the goals outlined in the 2018-22 Five-Year plan.

“Local libraries are at the heart of the communities they serve, and are an important resource for learning and providing opportunities,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “These federal grant funds will help Wisconsin’s libraries improve partnerships with the communities they serve, and continue providing equitable and inclusive services.”

DPI says the funding will be used to further collaboration between public libraries and school libraries, implement recommendations to improve services and access for library visitors, and continue providing statewide services such as the interlibrary loan program and individualized consultation.

For more on this grant, visit the DPI’s website.

