Wisconsin receives almost $3 million to upgrade 911 call centers

(WFRV) — The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a nearly $3 million in grant funding for Wisconsin to upgrade 911 call centers.

The grant, according to the DOT, will allow call centers to be updated to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

“NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements,” says the DOT.

Wisconsin is one of 34 states and two tribal nations to be awarded a piece of a $109 million in grants as part of the 911 Grant Program.

For more about these grants, including the total for each state, click here.

For more on the NG911 system, click here.