Wisconsin receives ‘C’ grade on Infrastructure Report Card

(WFRV) – Over 1,900 miles of Wisconsin highway and 198 Wisconsin bridges were rated in poor condition on its Infrastructure Report Card.

According to President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, Wisconsin’s infrastructure received a C grade. President Biden’s plan aims to make investments into the nation’s infrastructure.

There were 12 categories in total and certain facts were given regarding each category.

Some of the highlights for Wisconsin’s infrastructure included:

Roads and Bridges According to the report, 198 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway were in poor condition in Wisconsin. Since 2011 commute times increased by 2.8% in Wisconsin, and each driver, on average, pays $547 per year in costs due to driving on roads that need repair.

Public Transportation According to the report, Wisconsin residents spend an extra 62.7% of their time commuting and 29% of trains and other transit vehicles are past useful life.

Drinking Water According to the report, over the next 20 years, Wisconsin’s drinking water infrastructure will require $8.6 billion in funding.

Housing According to the report, 327,000 renters in Wisconsin are rent-burdened, which means they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

Broadband According to the report, more than 13.9% of residents live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure, and 69% of residents live in areas where there is only one provider.

Child Care According to the report, in Wisconsin, there is an estimated $836 million in what schools need to do maintenance and make improvements and 54% of residents live in a child care desert.

Manufacturing According to the report, manufacturers account for more than 18.79% of total output in Wisconsin and employ 474,000 workers.

Home Energy According to the report, in Wisconsin, an average low-income family spends 6-8% of their income on home energy costs.



Wisconsin’s neighbors recieved the following grades:

Illinois – C-

Michigan – D+

Minnesota – C

Wisconsin’s fact sheet can be viewed online.