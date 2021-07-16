Wisconsin recognized as having 7th best public schools nationwide

(WFRV) – Many of us had an inclination that Wisconsin’s educational system was setting up our students for success, and now there’s proof; Out of all 50 states, Wisconsin was recognized as having the 7th best public schools.

According to a new study conducted by HireAHelper, after looking at public schools across the nation and analyzing reading and math scores for fourth and eighth-grade students, total state spending per elementary-secondary student, pupil-teacher ratios, and high-school graduation rates, Wisconsin received a stellar composite score landing it a spot in the top 10 ten states to have the best public schooling nationwide.

Experts report that Wisconsin was issued a composite score of 87.3, higher than a majority of other states. Here is a summary of the data for Wisconsin:

Overall composite score: 87.3

Reading scores (difference from national average): +3.0 points

Math scores (difference from national average): +5.0 points

Total state spending per student: $12,598

Pupil-teacher ratio: 14.4

Graduation rate: 90%

For reference, the study also provided the statistics for the entire United States:

Overall composite score: N/A

Reading scores (difference from national average): N/A

Math scores (difference from national average): N/A

Total state spending per student: $13,187

Pupil-teacher ratio: 16.0

Graduation rate: 86%

Experts add that in many cases, the states with the best test scores are also the states that spend the most money per student—as is the case for Connecticut, New Jersey, Vermont, and Massachusetts. But this trend is inconsistent. New York and Alaska stand out as states that have significantly above-average funding per student but report below-average academic results. On the other hand, Idaho and Utah have the lowest public education spending per student of all 50 states, but achieve significantly above average scores on the NAEP.

States with the Best Public Schools

When taking all these factors into account, experts conclude that the states with the best public education systems are disproportionately concentrated in the Northeast regions.