Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — National Weather Service officials say a storm moving across southeastern Wisconsin along with a system earlier in the week and lake-effect precipitation has left Milwaukee and other areas with snow depth totals not seen in a decade.

The Journal Sentinel reports that up to 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Combined with heavy snow from Tuesday, there are snow depth totals above 15 inches in many areas near Lake Michigan. The weather service says the last time the area had 15-inch snow depth totals was in the 2010-2011 winter season.

Another 3 to 4 inches could fall in southeastern Wisconsin, with possibly more by the lake.

