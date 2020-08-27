Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Laura victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to help victims of Tropical Storm Laura.

Laura weakened to a Tropical Storm on Thursday, about 12 hours after making landfall along the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight, bringing “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” to portions of Louisiana, killing at least four people.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he received a report that a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home – she was the first person found dead due to the storm.

The toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway. More than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Laura is expected to travel through the mid-Mississippi Valley and the mid-Atlantic states over the weekend.

The volunteers from Green Bay, Sheboygan, Madison, and Milwaukee are heading to a camp based in Houston to support sheltering and supplying needs.

Katie Gaynor, a representative of the Red Cross, says they expect more requests for volunteers as the storm reveals more damage.

If you are interested in helping those affected by Hurricane Laura, Gaynor says the Red Cross is looking for more volunteers. Those interested need to be trained for COVID-19 protocol.