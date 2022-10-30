CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A registered sex offender in Wisconsin was taken into custody after he allegedly gave his phone number to a Cumberland School District student.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, Officers were made aware of Michael Keller after they received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student who was ‘given a phone number from a man in his 40s.’

Officers say that an undercover investigation immediately began. Over the course of a seven-day period, the Cumberland Police Department posed as a 15-year-old and ‘chatted’ with the suspect.

Over 940 text messages were exchanged during the investigation.

Throughout the conversations with the 43-year-old registered sex offender, officers say that Keller reportedly stated multiple times that he wished to be in a relationship with the juvenile but Keller never mentioned any sexual contact between the two.

The release states that on two separate occasions, Keller drove to Cumberland to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old.

On the second meet-up attempt on October 27, Keller was immediately taken into custody on Cumberland School District property.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Keller but the following charges have been referred:

Sex Offender Registry Violation

3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping

2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

No other information was provided at this time.