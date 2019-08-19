Wisconsin reinstates expelled Cephus following acquittal on sexual assault charge

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin reinstated expelled wide receiver Quintez Cephus after his acquittal on sexual assault charges.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision Monday. The school says it obtained information that wasn’t provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been “reduced” and his expulsion has been lifted. The statement didn’t elaborate.
This decision comes after a jury deliberated for 30 minutes early this month before acquitting Cephus, 21, on charges alleging he sexually assaulted two female students.
AP contributed to this story.