Wisconsin reinstates expelled Cephus following acquittal on sexual assault charge

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus stands on the sideline before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Indianapolis. Cephus is suing the school because he says a disciplinary probe it is conducting while he’s trying to defend himself in a criminal sexual assault case violates his rights. Cephus was suspended from the Badgers in August after he was charged with sexually assaulting two drunken women in his apartment. Cephus says the sex was consensual. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin reinstated expelled wide receiver Quintez Cephus after his acquittal on sexual assault charges.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision Monday. The school says it obtained information that wasn’t provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been “reduced” and his expulsion has been lifted. The statement didn’t elaborate.

This decision comes after a jury deliberated for 30 minutes early this month before acquitting Cephus, 21, on charges alleging he sexually assaulted two female students.

AP contributed to this story.