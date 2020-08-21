Wisconsin reports 1 new COVID-19 death, over 800 new cases

FRIDAY 8/21/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 69,059 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,068 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,918 or 11.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,570 test results available today, 7.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,103,038 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,172,097 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 367 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 120 are in an ICU. A total of 2,437 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,505, or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,068 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 69,059 68,233 (+826) Active cases 7,918 (11.5% 8,072 (11.8%) Recovered cases 60,055 (87%) 59,076 (86.6%) Negative cases 1,103,038 1,093,294 (+9,744) Patients hospitalized 367 388 (-21) COVID-19 patients in ICU 120 121 (-1) Hospital beds available 2,437 (21%) 2,405 (+32) Ever hospitalized 5,505 (8.0%) 5,469 (+36) COVID-19 deaths 1,068 (1.5%) 1,067 (+1)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/21/2020 Negative as of 8/21/2020 Deaths as of 8/21/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/21/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/21/2020 Adams 98 2,960 2 488.2 2% Ashland 30 1,902 1 190.9 3% Barron 347 6,827 3 766.8 1% Bayfield 40 2,246 1 266.8 3% Brown 4,739 55,833 57 1824.2 1% Buffalo 51 1,854 2 387.3 4% Burnett 33 1,918 1 216.3 3% Calumet 428 7,304 2 859.3 0% Chippewa 293 11,401 0 460.4 0% Clark 211 4,087 8 611.8 4% Columbia 310 11,036 2 544.3 1% Crawford 94 3,776 0 577.1 0% Dane 4,998 152,175 39 943.3 1% Dodge 993 18,059 5 1131.3 1% Door 123 4,956 3 448.3 2% Douglas 235 5,883 0 541.4 0% Dunn 152 6,258 0 341.6 0% Eau Claire 699 16,716 4 678.7 1% Florence 18 691 0 415.0 0% Fond du Lac 868 16,761 8 848.4 1% Forest 63 1,095 4 698.6 6% Grant 414 10,148 16 798.8 4% Green 235 5,677 1 637.5 0% Green Lake 68 2,781 0 362.5 0% Iowa 107 4,185 0 453.0 0% Iron 100 1,300 1 1749.8 1% Jackson 66 5,779 1 321.9 2% Jefferson 801 14,789 6 946.2 1% Juneau 163 6,629 1 617.0 1% Kenosha 2,852 31,211 60 1694.3 2% Kewaunee 153 2,836 2 751.5 1% La Crosse 1,016 19,787 1 862.1 0% Lafayette 180 2,638 0 1075.6 0% Langlade 76 2,556 2 396.6 3% Lincoln 74 3,750 1 265.7 1% Manitowoc 436 11,628 1 549.1 0% Marathon 720 16,334 13 532.3 2% Marinette 542 8,037 5 1337.1 1% Marquette 81 2,355 1 532.6 1% Menominee 28 1,868 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 22,960 209,188 475 2406.2 2% Monroe 261 8,175 2 573.6 1% Oconto 341 6,770 1 908.0 0% Oneida 190 5,947 0 537.6 0% Outagamie 1,507 29,591 17 815.7 1% Ozaukee 830 14,503 18 940.1 2% Pepin 46 1,113 0 633.4 0% Pierce 261 5,561 4 627.4 2% Polk 152 6,840 2 350.6 1% Portage 497 10,124 0 704.0 0% Price 33 2,050 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,794 51,286 85 1941.7 2% Richland 40 3,236 4 228.1 10% Rock 1,535 27,598 26 948.9 2% Rusk 22 1,527 1 155.1 5% Sauk 560 15,668 3 880.6 1% Sawyer 134 3,589 0 818.6 0% Shawano 228 7,132 0 556.0 0% Sheboygan 917 17,832 8 796.0 1% St. Croix 562 12,153 6 639.2 1% Taylor 79 2,130 2 388.1 3% Trempealeau 392 5,333 2 1331.6 1% Vernon 84 4,365 0 275.3 0% Vilas 88 3,223 0 407.5 0% Walworth 1,573 18,844 25 1527.0 2% Washburn 53 2,270 0 337.8 0% Washington 1,403 18,941 25 1042.9 2% Waukesha 5,138 63,662 70 1288.1 1% Waupaca 571 8,611 16 1109.9 3% Waushara 132 5,644 1 547.4 1% Winnebago 1,335 31,088 19 785.6 1% Wood 406 11,018 2 554.1 0% Total 69,059 1,103,038 1,068 1195.1 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin