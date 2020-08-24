Wisconsin reports lowest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since June

MONDAY 8/24/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 70,854 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,445 or 10.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 4,865 test results available today, 8.1% were positive. Yesterday, 9.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,119,622 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,190,476 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 321 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 106 are in an ICU. A total of 2,692 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,573, or 7.9%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 70,854 70,462 (+392) Active cases 7,445 (10.5%) 7,643 (10.8%) Recovered cases 62,310 (88%) 61,720 (87.6%) Negative cases 1,119,622 1,115,149 (+4,473) Patients hospitalized 321 333 (-12) COVID-19 patients in ICU 106 108 (-2) Hospital beds available 2,692 (23%) 2,509 (+183) Ever hospitalized 5,573 (7.9%) 5,558 (+15) COVID-19 deaths 1,081 (1.5%) 1,081 (+0)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/24/2020 Negative as of 8/24/2020 Deaths as of 8/24/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/24/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/24/2020 Adams 99 3,008 2 493.2 2% Ashland 31 1,948 1 197.3 3% Barron 358 6,863 3 791.1 1% Bayfield 41 2,293 1 273.5 2% Brown 4,969 56,114 57 1912.7 1% Buffalo 54 1,892 2 410.1 4% Burnett 33 1,957 1 216.3 3% Calumet 450 7,487 2 903.5 0% Chippewa 302 11,610 0 474.6 0% Clark 230 4,176 8 666.8 3% Columbia 326 11,263 2 572.4 1% Crawford 96 3,833 0 589.4 0% Dane 5,117 154,347 39 965.8 1% Dodge 1,034 18,401 5 1178.0 0% Door 126 4,980 3 459.2 2% Douglas 241 5,935 0 555.3 0% Dunn 155 6,387 0 348.3 0% Eau Claire 728 17,271 6 706.9 1% Florence 22 703 0 507.3 0% Fond du Lac 964 17,351 9 942.2 1% Forest 65 1,114 4 720.8 6% Grant 421 10,426 16 812.3 4% Green 250 5,845 1 678.2 0% Green Lake 83 2,880 0 442.5 0% Iowa 110 4,226 0 465.7 0% Iron 110 1,311 1 1924.8 1% Jackson 71 5,809 1 346.2 1% Jefferson 824 15,100 6 973.4 1% Juneau 173 6,712 1 654.8 1% Kenosha 2,874 31,294 61 1707.4 2% Kewaunee 156 2,871 2 766.2 1% La Crosse 1,047 19,949 1 888.4 0% Lafayette 182 2,703 0 1087.5 0% Langlade 76 2,618 2 396.6 3% Lincoln 76 3,772 1 272.9 1% Manitowoc 457 11,784 1 575.5 0% Marathon 733 16,665 13 541.9 2% Marinette 565 8,178 6 1393.8 1% Marquette 82 2,422 1 539.2 1% Menominee 28 1,886 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,281 211,630 479 2439.8 2% Monroe 266 8,351 2 584.6 1% Oconto 372 6,874 1 990.5 0% Oneida 193 6,093 0 546.0 0% Outagamie 1,576 30,028 17 853.0 1% Ozaukee 853 14,729 18 966.2 2% Pepin 47 1,123 0 647.2 0% Pierce 271 5,673 4 651.4 1% Polk 156 6,952 2 359.9 1% Portage 512 10,232 0 725.2 0% Price 33 2,057 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,840 51,796 85 1965.2 2% Richland 41 3,315 4 233.8 10% Rock 1,571 28,179 26 971.1 2% Rusk 23 1,560 1 162.2 4% Sauk 590 15,762 3 927.7 1% Sawyer 143 3,784 0 873.5 0% Shawano 234 7,259 0 570.6 0% Sheboygan 939 18,277 8 815.1 1% St. Croix 591 12,409 6 672.2 1% Taylor 85 2,186 3 417.6 4% Trempealeau 395 5,408 2 1341.8 1% Vernon 86 4,470 0 281.8 0% Vilas 93 3,291 0 430.7 0% Walworth 1,604 18,974 25 1557.1 2% Washburn 56 2,303 0 356.9 0% Washington 1,460 19,376 26 1085.2 2% Waukesha 5,267 64,772 70 1320.5 1% Waupaca 593 8,781 17 1152.7 3% Waushara 135 5,687 1 559.8 1% Winnebago 1,371 31,706 20 806.8 1% Wood 418 11,201 2 570.5 0% Total 70,854 1,119,622 1,081 1226.2 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin