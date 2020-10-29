Wisconsin reports near-record new COVID-19 case increase as virus activity remains high

THURSDAY 10/29/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 214,996 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,948 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 44,896, or 20.9%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 43,468, or 20.7%, yesterday.

Of the 13,174 test results available today, 36.9% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,803,465 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,018,461 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,439 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 339 are in an ICU. A total of 1,595 hospital beds, or 14% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from five on Tuesday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,948 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, DHS reports that 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Oconto County, last week, was reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 214,996 210,126 (+4,870) Active cases 44,896 (20.9%) 43,468 (20.7%) Recovered cases 168,117 (78.2%) 164,726 (78.4%) Negative tests 1,803,465 1,795,161 (+8,304) Patients hospitalized 1,439 1,385 (+54) COVID-19 patients in ICU 339 339 (+0) Hospital beds available 1,595 (15%) 1,608 (-13) Ever hospitalized 11,003 (5.1%) 10,810 (+193) COVID-19 deaths 1,948 (0.9%) 1,897 (+51) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases