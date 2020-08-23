Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths, recovered cases near 62K

SUNDAY 8/23/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 70,462 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,643 or 10.4%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 4,814 test results available today, 9.4% were positive. Yesterday, 10.9% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,114,149 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,185,611 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 333 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 108 are in an ICU. A total of 2,509 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,558, or 7.9%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 70,462 70,009 (+453) Active cases 7,643 (10.8%) 7,977 (11.4%) Recovered cases 61,720 (87.6%) 60,933 (87.1%) Negative cases 1,115,149 1,110,788 (+4,361) Patients hospitalized 333 350 (-17) COVID-19 patients in ICU 108 119 (-11) Hospital beds available 2,509 (22%) 2,571 (-62) Ever hospitalized 5,558 (7.9%) 5,545 (+13) COVID-19 deaths 1,081 (1.5%) 1,081 (+0)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/23/2020 Negative as of 8/23/2020 Deaths as of 8/23/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/23/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/23/2020 Adams 99 3,000 2 493.2 2% Ashland 31 1,932 1 197.3 3% Barron 358 6,860 3 791.1 1% Bayfield 41 2,287 1 273.5 2% Brown 4,959 56,048 57 1908.9 1% Buffalo 52 1,883 2 394.9 4% Burnett 33 1,957 1 216.3 3% Calumet 442 7,424 2 887.4 0% Chippewa 301 11,538 0 473.0 0% Clark 228 4,149 8 661.0 4% Columbia 319 11,200 2 560.1 1% Crawford 95 3,826 0 583.3 0% Dane 5,088 153,617 39 960.3 1% Dodge 1,011 18,243 5 1151.8 0% Door 124 4,979 3 451.9 2% Douglas 239 5,934 0 550.7 0% Dunn 154 6,331 0 346.1 0% Eau Claire 722 17,056 6 701.0 1% Florence 19 697 0 438.1 0% Fond du Lac 942 17,085 9 920.7 1% Forest 64 1,106 4 709.7 6% Grant 420 10,323 16 810.4 4% Green 249 5,790 1 675.5 0% Green Lake 76 2,830 0 405.2 0% Iowa 109 4,227 0 461.5 0% Iron 108 1,308 1 1889.8 1% Jackson 71 5,802 1 346.2 1% Jefferson 819 15,027 6 967.5 1% Juneau 171 6,711 1 647.3 1% Kenosha 2,873 31,295 61 1706.8 2% Kewaunee 156 2,871 2 766.2 1% La Crosse 1,038 19,934 1 880.8 0% Lafayette 181 2,685 0 1081.6 0% Langlade 76 2,608 2 396.6 3% Lincoln 76 3,772 1 272.9 1% Manitowoc 452 11,780 1 569.2 0% Marathon 731 16,576 13 540.4 2% Marinette 563 8,138 6 1388.9 1% Marquette 82 2,408 1 539.2 1% Menominee 28 1,881 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,209 210,966 479 2432.3 2% Monroe 266 8,313 2 584.6 1% Oconto 358 6,873 1 953.2 0% Oneida 192 6,066 0 543.2 0% Outagamie 1,550 29,852 17 839.0 1% Ozaukee 853 14,729 18 966.2 2% Pepin 46 1,121 0 633.4 0% Pierce 270 5,647 4 649.0 1% Polk 156 6,948 2 359.9 1% Portage 507 10,230 0 718.1 0% Price 33 2,057 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,840 51,794 85 1965.2 2% Richland 41 3,301 4 233.8 10% Rock 1,560 27,990 26 964.3 2% Rusk 23 1,545 1 162.2 4% Sauk 588 15,760 3 924.6 1% Sawyer 142 3,702 0 867.4 0% Shawano 231 7,218 0 563.3 0% Sheboygan 933 18,061 8 809.9 1% St. Croix 590 12,342 6 671.1 1% Taylor 83 2,174 3 407.7 4% Trempealeau 395 5,378 2 1341.8 1% Vernon 86 4,451 0 281.8 0% Vilas 90 3,251 0 416.8 0% Walworth 1,591 18,974 25 1544.5 2% Washburn 55 2,287 0 350.6 0% Washington 1,458 19,341 26 1083.7 2% Waukesha 5,213 64,510 70 1306.9 1% Waupaca 592 8,696 17 1150.8 3% Waushara 133 5,673 1 551.5 1% Winnebago 1,361 31,618 20 800.9 1% Wood 417 11,163 2 569.1 0% Total 70,462 1,115,149 1,081 1219.4 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin