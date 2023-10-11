(WFRV) – United States Representative for Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District Mike Gallagher spoke with the media on Wednesday, giving his perspective on the terror that is happening over in Israel.

Gallagher talked about the importance of keeping Israel, a United States ally, stocked with weapons as they continue to battle Hamas Militants.

“I think there’s a lot we can do in the next week or 48 hours to send a signal that we support in bipartisan fashion Israel without getting mired in the domestic politics, geopolitics, or other issues,” explained Gallagher.

One of the things Gallagher highlighted was gearing up with various military weapons and arms, something that he feels has been neglected.

“The thread stretching from Afghanistan to Ukraine, now Gaza, is that the West needs to rearm,” added Gallagher. “We are interested in peace and stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, but the only way to do that is through a renewed commitment to American hard power, and we’re not doing that.”

Another thing Gallagher spoke in depth about was the involvement of Iran, which funds Hamas Militants in Israel.

“Hamas benefits from Iran’s weapons, from Iran’s money, and Iran’s training,” stated Gallagher. “I think Iran has an interest in scuttling the emerging rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf States, Saudi Arabia in particular, which would be a problematic development for them.”

Gallagher continued to say that this critical event should be a wake-up call to the United States Government on its Iran Policy, something the Biden Administration has continued on with.

“I do think the Biden Administration’s Iran Policy d’etat with Iran should be dead,” said Gallagher. “I’m not convinced it is because they keep trying to resuscitate the lifeless corpse of the Iran Nuclear Deal, and I think that’s creating chaos in the region.”

As of Wednesday, the State Department says that at least 22 U.S. citizens have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, an increase from 14 on Tuesday.

U.S. citizens also are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants during their shocking weekend assault on Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday. The war has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides.