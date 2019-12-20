Wisconsin Republicans considering property tax cut in 2020

(AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are considering a property tax cut proposal that would be introduced early in 2020.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday that details, including the size of the cut, were still being worked out.

Discussion of a property tax cut comes in the wake of homeowners receiving tax bills in December.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said in a report earlier this week that those bills could amount to the largest property tax increase in 10 years.