Wisconsin Republicans fail to override veto of bill ending unemployment aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

Republicans fell short of the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday to override, with no Democrats joining them in the effort to override.

Republicans argued that the federal payment, on top of Wisconsin’s weekly $370 unemployment benefit, was motivating people to not search for jobs, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem.

The money was approved by Congress as a way to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payment is set to expire on Sept. 6.

