Wisconsin Republicans insert $3.3 billion tax cut in budget

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee have finished their revisions on the state budget by inserting a $3.3 billion tax cut into the spending plan.

The GOP introduced provisions Thursday that include cutting income taxes for people earning between $23,930 and $263,480 and cutting property taxes that fund schools and technical colleges by $647 million and backfilling that lost revenue with state aid.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau said the changes will guarantee state schools will receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief dollars. The budget goes next to the full Senate and Assembly.

Approval in both houses will send the budget to Gov. Tony Evers, who can use his veto powers to rewrite the document to his liking.