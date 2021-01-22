Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate would be overturned by the Republican-controlled state Legislature under a resolution that could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution that was introduced on Thursday.

It would have to pass both the Senate and Assembly in order to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers that runs until March 20.

The mask mandate took effect in August and Evers has renewed it three times.

Evers’ mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.