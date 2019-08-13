Wisconsin Republicans push mental health bills

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are circulating a package of bills designed to improve access to mental health services in the state.

State Rep. Paul Tittl said Tuesday the proposals are not a reaction to recent mass shootings and he refused to say whether he would support universal background checks.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are calling for the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass that as well as a “red flag” law to take guns away from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others.

The bills Tittl and other Republicans unveiled would make matching grant money available for mental health centers and non-profits across the state, provide a tax deduction for psychiatrists and update standards and practices for psychologists.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories