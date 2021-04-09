Wisconsin resident charged in U.S. Capitol breach

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Janesville man charged in the U.S. Capitol breach to stay away from the nation’s capital unless he has business in court.

Forty-two-year-old Michael Fitzgerald is charged in the District of Columbia with illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters created havoc as lawmakers were certifying the results of the November presidential election.

Five people were killed in the chaos. U.S. Magistrate Stephen Crocker on Thursday also ordered Fitzgerald to wear an ankle monitor while his case is pending.

Prosecutors in Washington have sought the condition for everyone charged in the riot who is not in custody.