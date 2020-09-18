Wisconsin resident dies from bacteria found in water

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin resident has died after reportedly contracting Legionnaires Disease.

The Village of Oostburg says it’s Water Department was notified of the Legionnaires Disease-related death.

Legionnaires is a form of atypical pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella. The bacteria is commonly found in stagnant fresh-water sources.

According to the CDC, about one in 10 people who get Legionnaires dies.

Many Oostburg residents have expressed concern that the source of the bacteria was the public water supply of the village.

Officials say they are confident that the bacteria did not originate in our public water supply.

“We have conducted all DNR required bacteriological testing of our water supply, with no positive/unsafe test results. We have also maintained a good disinfection level as well as pressure in our water system, which would prohibit the growth of Legionella bacteria,” the Village says on its website.

No other details are available at this time.

