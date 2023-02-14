MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin man under the influence of drugs was arrested early Monday morning after he was spotted in the backyard of a residence.

According to the Madison Police Department, on February 13, 2023, around midnight, officers were dispatched to a home along the 1200 block of East Mifflin Street in the City of Madison.

The homeowner reported he was “spooked” after waking up to find a stranger inside a screened in porch beyond the home. The homeowner’s wife and child were home at the time of the incident as well.

Police took the suspect, identified as Garret A. Olson, from Madison, into custody without further incident. Olson allegedly told officers that he was “trying to get home,” but Madison Police quickly noted he appeared under the influence of drugs.

He was arrested for criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct, and a probation warrant.

The Madison Police Department says they’re continuing to investigate this incident, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.