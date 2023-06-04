GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to head outdoors for the 11th annual free fun weekend. State Park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes are waived for the occasion, Jaimie Thomas says she and her daughters are taking advantage of the weekend.

“We are just here for the weekend in Green Bay, it is a great family-friendly city we have been to the nature center before and it is just fun to go and see,” stated Thomas.



Jody Sperduto has worked at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for 26 years and says the sanctuary is the perfect environment for families to spend quality time.

“Our main audience is probably families and children, we have a lot of stuff for kids to enjoy here, we are a place that a lot of people in Green Bay that a lot of people who have lived here their whole lives forget about or don’t know about so yeah come on out and enjoy,” explained Jody Sperduto Naturalist Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Thomas says she encourages other families to enjoy the great outdoors.

“It is so important just to learn to get them exposed to new things, ask questions, be curious, it’s a great place to be and a great time to spend connecting with them,” said Thomas.

The “Free Fun Weekend” concludes Sunday, June 4th.