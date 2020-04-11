Wisconsin residents share photos of pets in honor of National Pet Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret Wisconsinites have a deep affinity for their pets. That’s why today is not only special for our furry friends, but also for their loving caregivers.

According to the National Day Calendar, April 11 marks National Pet Day. A day that recognizes the loyal companions that do so much for us.

To celebrate this day, pet owners should sprinkle a little more love and affection into their pets by going on walks, playing fetch, giving them a treat or two, and cuddles – lots of them!

Owners can also go the extra mile for their furry friends by making sure they are both healthy and in a pet-friendly environment.

To do this, National Day Calendar says caregivers should, throw away any toys that aren’t safe, keep cords and toxins from their pets reach, check their vaccines are up-to-date, and make sure the tags on their collars have the correct information.

National Day Calendar also notes that this day isn’t just for pets in your homes, but also for those in animal shelters waiting for one. A way to celebrate these animals is to donate supplies to local shelters or if residents have the ability and means, to adopt or foster a pet.

To celebrate the day and spread some love, Local 5 took to Facebook on Saturday asking residents to share pictures of their precious pets which received an overwhelming amount of adorable responses. Scroll through the pictures and enjoy the cuteness and check out our Facebook page to see several more.