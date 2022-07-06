KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park.

BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.

It was mentioned that the dispatchers were taken care of as well in addition to the first responders. The restaurant said it stopped at the Highland Park Fire Department as well as the Glenview Police Department.

Kenosha is just under an hour north of Highland Park.

A 21-year-old man was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, wore a disguise and blended into the crowd he fired upon before he fled the scene and was eventually caught by police.

Police said Crimo III was able to drive into Wisconsin and back into Illinois following the shooting.