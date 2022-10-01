WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning.

According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West Bend Police Department received a call of black smoke coming from The Braising Pan Restaurant and Bar on Main Street.

Authorities say that the caller was the cleaning person who was working in the restaurant at the time of the incident and was able to evacuate the building. Within six minutes of the call, the West Bend Fire Department was on the scene, where crews then called for additional help.

Authorities say that an interior attack was made by firefighters in the restaurant’s basement, but after conditions rapidly deteriorated, firefighters were forced to exit the building and fight the fire from outside of the building.

Just before 1:40 a.m., additional departments were called in to help.

According to the West Bend Fire Department, a backhoe was used to tear down the structure in order to get access to places that were still burning.

The restaurant area is described as a total loss, and additional damage was caused to adjoining units in the building. Authorities say that the building did not have a fire sprinkler system and that the fire is currently under investigation.

No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story if additional details are released.