Wisconsin retirement ‘crisis’ target of new recommendations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts on June 15, 2018. (AP / Elise Amendola)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan task force that examined a looming retirement savings crisis in Wisconsin is recommending a series of steps to improve the outlook, including creation of first-of-its-kind savings accounts for every child in the state.

The retirement task force released its recommendations Wednesday. State

Treasurer Sarah Godlewski chaired the group and says bills to implement its recommendations will be coming soon.

Other recommendations include creating incentives for employers to create retirement accounts employees would automatically be enrolled in.

The group also calls for creating a state-facilitated, privately managed IRA program called WisconsinSaves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville