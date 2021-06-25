Wisconsin saves over 56,000 pets in 2020, reduces animal shelter deaths by 2,272

(WFRV) – While there is still more work to be done, Wisconsin should be proud of the progress it has made in reducing the number of dogs and cats killed across the state at local animal shelters.

A recent 2020 report released by Best Friends Animal Society, a national welfare organization, revealed that Wisconsin ranked 17th on the national list for pet lifesaving. The study broke it down further stating that out of the total 64,554 dogs and cats entered, 56,911 were saved helping Wisconsin reach an 88.2 percent save rate, up 4 percent from 2019.

There’s no doubt a large factor in reaching that number is attributed to over half of Wisconsin’s animal shelters being no-kill shelters. According to the report out of the 75 total shelters across the state, 55 of them are no-kill shelters.

These numbers don’t just come out of thin air but derive from the work of smaller counties within the state, and Northeastern Wisconsinites should be especially proud of their part in these life-saving efforts. Out of the five Northeastern Wisconsin counties reporting data, a total of 6,744 animals were saved this year. A breakdown of the counties can be found below.

County Total Shelters # No Kill Shelters Total # Pets Entered Total # Pets Saved Oconto 1 1 783 728 Waupaca 2 2 934 899 Manitowoc 1 1 1,290 1,241 Winnebago 3 3 2,314 2,168 Sheboygan 1 0 1,907 1,708 N.E. Wisconsin Counties Reporting Data

Nationally, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate.

“This was a monumental year for cats and dogs in America’s shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We saw communities, shelters, and individuals step up for animals in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and now we are closer than ever before to achieving our goal of no-kill by 2025.”