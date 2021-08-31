Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals

In this Tuesday, April 29, 2014 photo, Becky Domokos-Bays, the director of food and nutrition services at Alexandria City Public Schools, holds up a tray of food during lunch at the Patrick Henry Elementary School in Alexandria, Va. Starting next school year, pasta and other grain products in schools will have to be whole-grain rich, […]

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district has reversed a decision to leave a federal free meals program following widespread criticism and loud protests from parents and others.

Waukesha school board members said they received threats in the wake of national attention after voting to opt-out of the program that was providing free breakfast and lunch to all students in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted 5-4 on Monday to reverse course. Board member Karin Rajnicek said after the previous vote to end the free program that it made it easy for families to “become spoiled.”

Even without the program, Waukesha students from low-income families still would have been able to apply for free or reduced-price meals.