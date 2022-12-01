(WFRV) – A grant program has awarded 96 schools and school districts throughout Wisconsin with $2 million in funds for critical incident mapping that will provide a clear layout of a school for law enforcement when a quick response is necessary.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that all the funds for the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 Digital Mapping of School Buildings 2022 grant program have been awarded.

The program’s largest fund recipient is the Green Bay Area Public School District, which will be receiving just over $152,900.

Critical incident mapping provides a digital blueprint of a school that can be easily accessed by law enforcement on cell phones or other devices during a critical incident.

“These funds will ensure that critical incident mapping data is available for a number of schools around the state,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “If a critical incident occurs at any of these schools, first responders will have this additional information available as they work to rapidly locate and respond to the scene of the incident.”

The 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 amends the 2017 Wisconsin Act 143 by allowing school boards and governing bodies of private schools to submit critical incident mapping data to law enforcement instead of blueprints.

The grant program was also created in the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 to assist with submitting critical incident mapping data. Applicants were able to apply for up to $5,000 per building, with a maximum of $200,000 per public school district, governing body of private schools, public schools, and tribal schools.

A full list of the schools and school districts receiving funds can be found here.