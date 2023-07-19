WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement in southern Wisconsin partnered with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for an investigation that involved the sale of cocaine as well as fraudulent documents and identification cards.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was led by the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit in partnership with the Whitewater Police Department and HSI.

The investigation, which involved controlled buys by law enforcement, resulted in a search warrant at the Whitewater residence of Jose Valentin Ostria-Hernandez on July 13 around 7 a.m.

Ostria-Hernandez, 31, was arrested and transported to the Walworth County Jail after authorities reportedly found over 60 grams of cocaine, more than 20 fraudulent state and federal identification documents, various drug paraphernalia, and over $50,000 in cash during the search warrant.

Authorities also noted that five vehicles were seized as part of the investigation, which is also ongoing.

Ostria-Hernandez is facing the following charges:

4 counts of Delivery of Cocaine

Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine – Excess of 40 Grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence

No further details were provided.