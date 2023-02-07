(WFRV) – The last confirmed toxic shock syndrome case in Wisconsin was back in 2011, and officials now say there have been five reports since July 2022.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), there have been five reports of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) since July 2022. Officials say that four of the cases are associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls.

There have been zero deaths reported. The DHS says that in a typical year, Wisconsin sees zero to one TSS cases. The last confirmed TSS case in Wisconsin was in 2011.

Symptoms of TSS include:

Sudden fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Muscle aches

Low blood pressure

Rash

Shock with multi-organ dysfunction

Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly leading to complications such as shock, organ failure, and death. It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight. Anyone with symptoms of TSS should seek immediate medical care. State Health Officer Paula Tran

Treatment for TSS includes the use of antibiotics and supportive treatment to prevent dehydration and organ failure.

The DHS is advising healthcare providers to be alert to the early signs of TSS in patients who are using tampons. More information about TSS can be found here.

