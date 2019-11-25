Wisconsin sees uptick in fatal officer-involved shootings in 2019

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is ending the year with more fatal officer-involved shootings than last year.
Data collected by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association shows police shot and killed 16 people this year. There were 13 fatal police shootings in 2018.
A total of seven officer-involved shootings occurred in Northeast Wisconsin, six of which were fatal. These incidents include:
- 38-year-old Luis Cardona, who was shot and killed in Kewaunee County after reportedly kidnapping 40-year-old Babette Caraballo in Green Bay.
- 30-year-old Nash Fiske, who was fatally shot in Two Rivers during a traffic stop.
- 43-year-old Jakeus Meltz, who was shot and injured while reportedly trying to run from deputies. Officers were attempting to make contact with Meltz after he allegedly sent text messages to family indicating he was suicidal and looking to get shot by police.
- 47-year-old Ruben Housten, who was fatally shot in Appleton after shooting and killing Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard and injuring 30-year-old Brittany Schowalter.
- 34-year-old Eduard Lopez-Ucles, who was shot and killed in Kaukauna while officers attempted to take him into custody.
- 35-year-old Michael Jolly, who was fatally shot in Fox Crossing after reportedly coming out of his home with a firearm while law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him.
- 43-year-old Shawn Blowers of Menasha, who was allegedly advancing towards an officer with a knife while saying “kill me.” He did not comply with commands to put the weapon down and continued to ask officers to kill him.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported Monday that 11 of those killed this year were white, three were black and two were Hispanic. U.S. census data shows the state is nearly 87% white, 6% black and 7% Latino.
Of the 28 fatal and nonfatal officer-involved shootings so far this year, 26 involved an armed suspect.
Wisconsin is one of 34 states that do not require officers to train in de-escalation, which many departments do not prioritize.
John Roman, an economist who studies police shootings, says de-escalation training leads to fewer shots by officers.
Editor’s note: Local 5 contributed to this story.