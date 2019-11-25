Wisconsin sees uptick in fatal officer-involved shootings in 2019

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is ending the year with more fatal officer-involved shootings than last year.

Data collected by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association shows police shot and killed 16 people this year. There were 13 fatal police shootings in 2018.

A total of seven officer-involved shootings occurred in Northeast Wisconsin, six of which were fatal. These incidents include:

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Monday that 11 of those killed this year were white, three were black and two were Hispanic. U.S. census data shows the state is nearly 87% white, 6% black and 7% Latino.

Of the 28 fatal and nonfatal officer-involved shootings so far this year, 26 involved an armed suspect.

Wisconsin is one of 34 states that do not require officers to train in de-escalation, which many departments do not prioritize.

John Roman, an economist who studies police shootings, says de-escalation training leads to fewer shots by officers.

