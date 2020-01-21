Wisconsin Senate approves multiple bills including one allowing voters to take selfies with ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Senate passed numerous bills on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Senate gives OK to taking selfies with ballot

Wisconsin voters could legally take selfies with their marked election ballots under a bill the state Senate has approved.

Supporters of the measure call the current ban archaic, especially in an era in which voters are increasingly posting pictures of themselves with their marked ballots on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. But county election clerks warned last year that changing the law could open the door to undoing the secrecy of the ballot.

The Wisconsin County Clerk Association registered against the bill. The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the Assembly.

Two of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees approved

The Senate has confirmed two of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees in votes that came just two months after Republicans fired the governor’s agriculture secretary.

They unanimously confirmed Caleb Frostman as secretary of the Department of Workforce Development and Joaquin Altoro as executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. Frostman served briefly in the Senate in 2018 after winning a special election, before being defeated in November for a full term. They join six other Evers appointees who have been approved for their posts.

Funding for UW missing soldiers project approved

The state Senate has approved a bill that would allow University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers to request hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover missing Wisconsin soldiers’ remains.

The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to ask the state to release $360,000 over the next two fiscal years to fund searches for Wisconsin soldiers missing around the world.

The project’s founder says about 1,500 Wisconsin soldiers have disappeared in action since World War II. The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday. It next goes to the state Assembly.

New student restraint guidelines approved

The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill supported by disability rights advocates and parents that would establish more procedures for when schools restrain a student or place them in seclusion.

The disability rights community advocated for improvements to the law after a 2014 study found that 80% of the students placed in restraints or in seclusion have a disability.

The existing law, passed in 2011, only allows for a student to be physically restrained if they pose an imminent risk to others’ safety. The bill the Senate passed Tuesday would change how such incidents are reported and tracked.

Senate OKs lead tests for child care providers, camps

The Senate has passed a bill that would force all daycare centers, child care providers and children’s camps to test their water for lead.

Current state law requires daycare centers that care for at least nine children and obtain water from a private well to test for lead as a condition for obtaining a license.

Under the bill approved Tuesday, all child care centers and child care providers, as well as recreational and educational camps, would have to test and provide clean water if lead is found to obtain or renew their licenses.

Wisconsin Senate approves firefighting foam restrictions

Wisconsin Republicans are set to approve a bill that would impose new requirements on the use of firefighting foams in an effort to curtail groundwater pollution.

The Republican-authored proposal would allow the use of firefighting foam that contains man-made chemicals known as PFAS only as part of an emergency operation, firefighter training or testing if the testing facility has implemented containment, treatment and disposal measures to prevent releases into the environment.

The Senate approved the bill Tuesday. The Assembly was expected to follow suit later in the day. The bill would go next to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.