Wisconsin Senate District 19 Candidates Talk Issues

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Two candidates are vying for the District 19 Senate seat. They are the incumbent, Republican Roger Roth and political newcomer, Democrat Lee Snodgrass. Recently each candidate sat down with Local 5 to answer “5 Critical Questions” aimed at helping educate voters on their stance on the issues.

Challenger Snodgrass works as director of communications for the Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. She is the chair of the Democratic party of Outagamie County and has lived in Appleton more than 20 years. She's making her first run at political office.

State Senator Roth is an Iraq War veteran and small business owner. Roth was elected to the WI Senate in 2014 and is a lifelong native of the Fox Valley. He currently serves as the president of the WI Senate.

These candidates are looking to represent voters in the 19th Senate District - which includes parts of Outagamie and Winnebago counties. Both answered five questions we posed to them about issues like improving healthcare, legalizing medical marijuana and funding for roads.

“Yes, we have to do something, but let's make sure what we're doing isn't unnecessarily burdening one particular group of people and for me that would be the working class who are using those roads every day to go from point a to b,” Snodgrass said.

“We are going to have to find new revenues. I caution against a gas tax because every year more and more miles are being driven by energy efficient vehicles, vehicles that use less gas per mile and of course all electric vehicles,” Roth said.

