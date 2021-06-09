Wisconsin Senate passes bills making it harder to vote

FILE – Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate plans to approve bills Wednesday, June 9, 2021, making it more difficult to vote absentee in the state, measures that have drawn bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has approved Republican-backed bills that would create new hurdles for the elderly and disabled to cast absentee ballots, limit the number and location of ballot drop boxes and impose new penalties for violating election law.

All of the measures are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he opposes anything that makes it more difficult to vote.

The proposals are among more than a dozen election-related changes that Republicans are pushing this year after former President Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the battleground state.

