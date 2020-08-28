Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session to discuss police reform in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session Monday to discuss police reform in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order calling a special session on policing accountability and transparency earlier this week. The announcement comes after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot repeatedly by police officers in Kenosha on Sunday.

“Today I am calling for a Special Session of the Legislature to take up the package of legislation we announced earlier this year,” said Gov. Evers. “We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice. I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve.”

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured on cellphone video that was posted online. In that clip, which was taken from across the street, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha Police officers involved in the incident.

According to the Associated Press, the Wisconsin Senate will not take immediate action in the special session.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.