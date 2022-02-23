MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate passed multiple bills ranging from term limits to higher bail amounts.

The following bills were passed by the Wisconsin Senate:

Wisconsin Senate sends benefit restriction bills to governor

The Wisconsin Senate has approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.

The Assembly passed the bills last week. The Senate approval on Tuesday sends them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto them. Democrats and other opponents argue the bills would only make life harder for people trying to find work.

Still, passing the measures would give Republicans a chance to argue that public benefits are so generous that they’re making the worker shortage worse.

Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits

Republicans joined with Democrats in the Wisconsin Senate late Tuesday night in what at first was a rejection of a GOP-authored resolution calling for a Constitutional convention to consider a term limits amendment for members of Congress.

But then Republican Sen. Alberta Darling decided to change her vote, giving the measure the 17th vote needed to pass. Darling was allowed to change her vote over objections from Democrats who said Senate rules did not allow the move.

The Senate initially voted 17-16 against adopting the term limits resolution just before midnight. On the next vote, right at midnight, the Senate voted 17-15 to pass the resolution.

Senate passes amendment to allow for setting higher bail

The state Senate has approved a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail.

Constitutional amendments must pass consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum. The soonest that could happen is next year. The Assembly passed the proposal last week. Senate approval Tuesday marks the first time that the Legislature has passed the amendment.

The amendment would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court.

Republican voting changes passed by Wisconsin Senate

The Wisconsin Senate has passed a package of Republican-authored voting changes introduced after former President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, measures that minority Democrats don’t have the votes to stop but that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.

The Senate approved them on Tuesday. Republicans don’t have enough votes to override an Evers veto, making the votes this week largely about providing campaign fodder heading into November.

The Democratic governor is up for reelection in November and is being challenged by Republicans who want to overhaul election administration and who have questioned President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools

Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year.

The Legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory. Other measures approved would allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren’t allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals.