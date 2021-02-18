Wisconsin Senate to pass bipartisan unemployment bill

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. A bipartisan commission is planning a months-long celebration of the building’s 100th anniversary with a kick-off event beginning Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is poised to approve a bipartisan bill designed to begin updating the state’s antiquated unemployment insurance system that Gov. Tony Evers has blamed for causing delays in the processing of claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure up for a vote Thursday also includes portions of a COVID-19 bill that Evers vetoed. It would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.

The Senate’s passage of the bill would send it to the Assembly, which could vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

