Wisconsin Senate voting on Born Alive Bill Wednesday afternoon

(WFRV)

The Wisconsin Senate is voting on a bill Wednesday afternoon that, if passed, will make it illegal to fail to provide care to a baby that has been born alive after a failed abortion.

The opening language of the bill reads, "This bill requires any health care provider present at the time an abortion or attempted abortion results in a child born alive to exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care provider would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age and to ensure that the child born alive is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital."

The bill goes on to say anyone who fails to provide adequate care for a baby born alive after a failed abortion could face up to 6 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, who authored the Senate version of the bill, says he was motivated to propose it after he noticed a few other states - like Virginia, North Carolina, and Illinois - rolling back protections on infants who were born after failed abortions.



"Regardless of where you stand on abortion, whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, I think we can all agree, that if a child is born alive, even due to a failed abortion, they ought to be provided immediate medical care, immediate medical treatment, so they have a fighting chance to survive," Roth told Local 5. "That's what this bill does."

Roth says he expects the bill to pass.

If you'd like to read the bill, there's a link to it here.