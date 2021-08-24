Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is set to visit Fort McCoy

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Johnson, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday, April 22, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WFRV)- As more and more refugees are arriving at Fort McCoy in the Western part of Wisconsin, multiple state senators, Representatives, and retired Military officials are meeting with the 88th Readiness Divison.

This meeting is set for Wednesday, August 25, and those expected to attend are Wisconsin Senate member and Afghanistan Veteran, Ron Johnson.

The Assembly Republican will be meeting with Senators from Stevens Point, Spring Green, and retired Military members from both the Army and Navy.

The 88th Readiness Division is one of three camps that is allowing housing for the thousands of refugees seeking emergency asylum as they flee from the collapse of Afghanistan’s government.

The meeting is scheduled to begin around 11 o’clock on August 25.