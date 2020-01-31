Wisconsin Senators Baldwin, Johnson submit questions during impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson were among those submitting questions during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump this week.

On Wednesday, Senator Johnson wrote in a question regarding witnesses, aiming it at the President’s counsel.

“If House Managers were certain it would take months to litigate a subpoena for John Bolton, why shouldn’t the Senate assume lengthy litigation and make the same decision at the House made and reject a subpoena for John Bolton?”

Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s personal attorney responded, saying, “If the Senate goes this road, of a lengthy proceeding with a lot more witnesses, then I want to ask this question and just plant it as a thought: is that going to be the new norm for impeachment?”

On Thursday, Senator Baldwin wrote her question to Chief Justice John Roberts, asking the House Managers, “Given that the White House counsel could not answer Senator Romney’s question, what witness or witnesses could answer Senator Romney’s question?”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had previously asked for the exact date the President first ordered the hold on security assistance to Ukraine.

The House Managers responded to Senator Baldwin’s question, saying they would first need evidence in the form of documents that have thus far not been provided by the White House.

They also stated they would like to call Bolton to the stand, which Senator Baldwin says she agrees with.

“The media reports about what former National Security Advisor John Bolton would testify to go to the heart of this impeachment trial: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

The Senate is expected to vote on whether or not to allow witnesses in the trial on Friday.