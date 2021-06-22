Wisconsin Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin submit joint recommendations for Federal Judgeship

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFRV)- U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson have announced their agreed-upon recommendations to the White House of four candidates to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Both Wisconsin senators released a joint submission for the President on Tuesday, June 22. The candidates were recommended to the Senators by the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission.

The four candidates nominated are Krista Ann-Halla Valdes, Tammy Jo Hock, William S. Pocan, and Thomas J. Walsh.

The commission has been established to provide recommendations for nominations during the 117th Congress for Federal judicial positions, along with United States Attorney positions.

The recommended individuals are to fill the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s vacancy as Judge William C. Griesbach is retiring from.

