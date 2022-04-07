(WFRV) – The historic nomination is over. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially been confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

Judge Jackson won a 53-47 vote with Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining the Democrats in confirming the first African-American woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson was one of the 47 that voted no on Biden’s Supreme Court nominee stating Judge Jackson would alter the law to achieve ideological policy preferences.

FILE – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Wisconsin liberals on Thursday, March 10, 2022, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Johnson, U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

While I enjoyed my meeting and conversation with Judge Jackson and think she is a decent person with a compelling life story, I have reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. I am disappointed the White House did not offer availability prior to the first vote in the confirmation process that took place last night. I have always said I want to confirm judges that apply the law and not alter it to achieve ideological policy preferences. Judge Jackson is constrained in answering questions regarding issues that might come before the court, so I can only base my decision on what she said in her hearings and what my assumptions are regarding judicial appointments made by liberal Democratic Presidents. They universally nominate individuals who become judicial activists instead of the type of judge I described above. I sincerely hope she proves me wrong, but I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. WI Senator Ron Johnson

While Johnson voted no, Wisconsin’s other senator Tammy Baldwin voted in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, center, has a private meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Following Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee meets today to begin moving her nomination to the floor but Republicans on the panel are expected to delay the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

I believe she has a deep appreciation for the fact that the Supreme Court makes decisions that have a profound effect on the lives of all Americans and that she will work to serve and protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans. I will proudly vote for this historic confirmation. The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. WI Senator Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin also said her meeting with Judge Jackson wasn’t long, but it was long enough for her to know that Judge Jackson has a quality everyone we work for in a job wants in a judge and certainly in a justice on the Supreme Court.

After Vice President Kamala Harris announced the official tally, the Senate floor erupted with applause for Judge Jackson, thus cementing her name in history.