Wisconsin ‘serial drunk driver’ sentenced for sixth drunk driving offense

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Donald Paul Nichols, a 60-year-old from Janesville, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for his sixth drunk driving offense.

The sentence was handed down on Dec. 4 in Menominee County, Mich.

Nichols pled guilty on Sep. 8 to a single count of OWI. The incident occurred on Aug. 4, 2019, in Menominee.

According to authorities, Nichols was found passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle. Nichols was unable to stand up when he was extracted from the vehicle and admitted to officers that he had been drinking all day.

A Michigan State Police analysis of Nichols’ blood following his arrest showed a .19 BAC.

“Mr. Nichols is a serial drunk driver. His sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of the offense and promote respect for the law,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg.

Nichols has seven previous felony and seven misdemeanor convictions.