NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence sign was damaged in the New London area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was seen jumping at the sign in an apparent attempt to damage it.

“We would like to remind everyone that regardless of political affiliations or personal feelings, we must respect each others’ property and rights,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a post. “This includes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin wrestling moves into other people’s political signs as pictured.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Deputy Barden at 715-258-4466, or at Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-258-9955 and online to remain anonymous.