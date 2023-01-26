NEWBOLD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a group of snowmobilers attempted to cross Wisconsin Highway 47 and were hit by a vehicle.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, deputies responded to a call of a snowmobile accident near the intersection of WIS 47 and Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.

Upon arrival, authorities were able to determine that a group of snowmobilers were crossing WIS 47. However, the last snowmobile in the group was hit by a southbound vehicle.

As a result of the collision, a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries by the Rhinelander Fire Department and released from the scene.

The names of the snowmobilers and the driver are not being released at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing an accident report.

Part of WIS 47 remains closed to traffic as a result of the DNR requesting a reconstruction of the accident by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Those traveling south should head west onto County Highway D to Highway 51. Northbound traffic should head west onto County Highway D to Highway 51.

“This may be the traffic route for several hours,” stated deputies on the sheriff’s Facebook page. “If you need to travel between Bridge Road and Evergreen Court, please follow the detour or choose another route.”

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this after the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office releases more information.