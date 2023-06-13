GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Speedway gas station, to the west of I-41 in southern Wisconsin, fell victim to a “cash button” gift card scam early Monday morning.

According to the Germantown Police Department, the Speedway on County Line Road in Germantown fell victim to the scam at around 4:00 a.m.

Police say that two men in their late teens, possibly early 20’s, entered the store and conducted 28 purchases of Netspend Visa Cards at $890 each, $24,920 in total.

The suspects reportedly placed a card in the card reader but convinced the clerk that it was a cash currency card and that she needed to press the cash button.

Courtesy of the Germantown Police Department Courtesy of the Germantown Police Department Courtesy of the Germantown Police Department

Authorities say the suspects rented two rooms at a hotel nearby under the name “Vanessa Johnson.” After successfully completing the scam, they quickly vacated the rooms and left behind personal property and the packaging from the gift cards.

No personal identification was left behind but officials believe that those involved in the scam are driving in a white, four-door vehicle with an unknown registration.

Police say that past experience with these cases suggests the suspects likely traveled on the interstate and other jurisdictions in Wisconsin and other states could potentially be involved.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Germantown Police Department.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.