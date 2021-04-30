Wisconsin State Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Capitol, closed to the public since late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced the reopening on Friday. The Capitol will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays. Before the pandemic the building stayed open until 6 p.m. during the week and was also open on weekends.

There will be no public tours of the Capitol, but the tour desk will be staffed for visitors to get information. Only one entrance to the building will be open to the public.